Bobby Tenner JR Wanted For Murder In Crisfield

On July 26, 2019 Officers from the Crisfield Police Department responded to the area of 94 Somers Cove Apartments for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival Officer’s located a victim laying in the front yard of 94 Somers Cove Apartments with a single gun-shot wound to the forehead. The victim was identified as Darryl Merrill Jr. with a D.O.B. 10/20/1992. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics. According to eyewitness accounts Merrill became involved in an argument with a person identified as Bobby Lee Tenner Jr. D.O.B. 02/23/1993. During the argument Tenner removed a handgun from his persons and shot Merrill in the forehead. Tenner then fled the scene on foot. Officers are obtaining an arrest warrant for Tenner. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tenner are urged to contact the Crisfield Police Department.