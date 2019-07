HAMLET, N.C. (AP/WBOC)- The FBI says two suspects have been arrested in what’s been dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” bank robberies along the East Coast.

An FBI news release says 36-year-old Circe Baez and 38-year-old Alexis Morales were arrested Sunday at a Charlotte, N.C., hotel. Investigators believe Baez robbed four banks and Morales was an accomplice