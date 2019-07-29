Ocean City sued over death of Texas woman in beach sand cave-in

Posted on by snarkierthanmost

The family of a Texas woman who died of asphyxia in the sand in 2017 is suing the Town of Ocean City, saying the town’s alleged negligence led to her death.

Ashley O’Connor’s mother, Gayla Lutyk, and her attorney are alleging that Ocean City’s “gross negligence” led to O’Connor’s death and are suing the town for $1 million in damages in a federal lawsuit.

Attorneys for both the family and town of Ocean City, along with town officials, didn’t immediately respond to request for comments Friday.

