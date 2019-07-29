Police: Two arrested after high speed chase

Posted on by snarkierthanmost

SEAFORD, DEL. – Two men are behind bars after police say they led them on a chase across state lines.

Police say it began on Saturday just before 10:00 p.m. when the Wicomici County Sheriff’s Department attempted a traffic stop in Maryland. The vehicle, a 2006 Saturn driven by 24-year-old Jaimere Wayman, fled into Delmar, Delaware, where Delmar Police initiated pursuit. Police used stop sticks on Baker Mill Road and Church Street. When the Saturn turned onto Baker Mill Road, it ran over the stop sticks, deflating the tires.

Click here for more

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s