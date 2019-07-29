Police: Two arrested after high speed chase

SEAFORD, DEL. – Two men are behind bars after police say they led them on a chase across state lines.

Police say it began on Saturday just before 10:00 p.m. when the Wicomici County Sheriff’s Department attempted a traffic stop in Maryland. The vehicle, a 2006 Saturn driven by 24-year-old Jaimere Wayman, fled into Delmar, Delaware, where Delmar Police initiated pursuit. Police used stop sticks on Baker Mill Road and Church Street. When the Saturn turned onto Baker Mill Road, it ran over the stop sticks, deflating the tires.

