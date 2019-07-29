Wicomico County Council fills District 2 seat with a day to spare: Meet the councilwoman

It has been a bumpy road trying to fill the District 2 seat for Wicomico County — but by Monday’s special session, county council beat its deadline with around 24 hours to spare. 

Nicole Acle will take the District 2 seat of former councilman Marc Kilmer following a unanimous vote in a special legislative session Monday night. 

Acle will be the sole woman sitting on the council, just over four years since the last woman was on the council, according to councilman Larry Dodd. 

