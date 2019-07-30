Crisfield Nurse Pleads Guilty to Sexual Acts With Students; Sentencing Delayed

CRISFIELD, Md. – On Tuesday, 33-year-old Samantha Marsh plead guilty to performing sexual acts on three students from Crisfield High School while employed as the school’s nurse.

Marsh waived her right to a jury trial, confessing to her actions with three 17-year-old students and pleading guilty to three 4th degree sex offense charges.

Marsh was originally charged with 19 offenses for alleged sexual acts with four students. But as a part of the plea, Marsh could face up to three years in jail and a $3,000 fine.

