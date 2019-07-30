CRISFIELD, Md. – On Tuesday, 33-year-old Samantha Marsh plead guilty to performing sexual acts on three students from Crisfield High School while employed as the school’s nurse.
Marsh waived her right to a jury trial, confessing to her actions with three 17-year-old students and pleading guilty to three 4th degree sex offense charges.
Marsh was originally charged with 19 offenses for alleged sexual acts with four students. But as a part of the plea, Marsh could face up to three years in jail and a $3,000 fine.
3 thoughts on “Crisfield Nurse Pleads Guilty to Sexual Acts With Students; Sentencing Delayed”
Ehhh disgusting…. She’s not even hot.
What the heck? She preyed on children
What is happening in the field of education? This is happening all to often where male or female school staff get involved with students!! What a mess!
