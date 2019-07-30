After starting the project in late May, artist Paul Boyd III is set to finish the mural at the intersection of Church Street and Route 13 very soon.
“I knew I wanted the mural to speak to the younger generation and to be admired by present generations,” said Boyd.
The mural was influenced by local historian Linda Duyer’s book, “Round the Pond,” a history of the Georgetown neighborhood in Salisbury. The novel chronicles the African American neighborhood that once existed in the geographic area where the mural now stands. The five people displayed in the mural were pillars in the Georgetown community
8 thoughts on “‘I wanted the mural to speak’: Salisbury’s roots inspire artist as he wraps up project”
Wow I had no idea they were local blacks. I thought it was a tuskagee airman, Malcolm X, etc.
How is this not racist ? Blacks have been given everything x 50 yrs it’s white people who have been funding the majority of these programs but people like Al SHARPTON Cummings CNN keep pushing this fake agenda while STEALING funds from the people that is supposed to get them ? As a Black person NOT AA I want to ask Mayor day why are there so many slum housing on the west side you take our votes but do NOTHING for us but speak bs for our votes all you care about is gay crosswalks and giving your friends city propert for pennies on the dollar speaking for myself and others we can’t wait until the next election .
Come on you racist hillbillies, start your screeching!
None will be allowed
Oh but its OK for you to go off on a rant about a black little mermaid? Thus blog is turning into such a joke.
I think its wonderful for our city! I do disagree with people challenging our history even wanting to remove George Washington from this country.
What a joke! I want a mural of Governor George Wallace he was an inspiration to my folks!
I doubt you have the skill to do so, but no one is stopping you. Go right ahead.
