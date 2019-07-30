‘I wanted the mural to speak’: Salisbury’s roots inspire artist as he wraps up project

After starting the project in late May, artist Paul Boyd III is set to finish the mural at the intersection of Church Street and Route 13 very soon.

“I knew I wanted the mural to speak to the younger generation and to be admired by present generations,” said Boyd.

The mural was influenced by local historian Linda Duyer’s book, “Round the Pond,” a history of the Georgetown neighborhood in Salisbury. The novel chronicles the African American neighborhood that once existed in the geographic area where the mural now stands. The five people displayed in the mural were pillars in the Georgetown community

