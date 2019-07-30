Woman charged in punching of 2 Ocean City lifeguards, court records say

One Maryland woman has been charged with two counts of assault after she punched two Ocean City Beach Patrol members in their heads, according to a criminal summons.

Jennifer Cameron, 23, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault after, according to the criminal summons charging documents, she punched lifeguards Timothy Uebel and Kade Ramm in the head as they attempted to break up a fight.

The charges stem from a July 7 fight involving Cameron, OCBP and another group on the beach, according to charging documents.

