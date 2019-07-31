Letter To Editor Incredible Work By Mayor Jake Day

I wanted to take a moment and just write to you about what an incredible job Mayor Jake Day is doing for the City Of Salisbury. I work in Downtown Salisbury and every day I continue to see this area be transformed into a thriving area.

To all that complain about the construction happening, that is a good thing as those are the sounds of progress . This morning when I read about the Oyster bar and the ice cream shop opening near my office I was so excited I took just a moment to write this.

I am super excited for the future of Salisbury with Jake Day at the helm and look forward to casting my vote for him to serve another amazing 4 years as our Mayor

