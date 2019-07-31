Letter To Editor Incredible Work By Mayor Jake Day

I wanted to take a moment and just write to you about what an incredible job Mayor Jake Day is doing for the City Of Salisbury. I work in Downtown Salisbury and every day I continue to see this area be transformed into a thriving area.
To all that complain about the construction happening, that is a good thing as those are the sounds of progress . This morning when I read about the Oyster bar and the ice cream shop opening near my office I was so excited I took just a moment to write this.
I am super excited for the future of Salisbury with Jake Day at the helm and look forward to casting my vote for him to serve another amazing 4 years as our Mayor
I’m super excited too. 5 in this house voting for Day!
A well written and deserved note of praise for our Mayor and his staff! Those of us that actually are Salisbury residents and not just County folks are pleased with the direction our City has taken! Thanks for posting Snarky….
OMG… you’re excited about another bar and ice cream shop opening!
The futures so bright!!
You have only one person to thank – Trump!
Without the booming economy and lower taxes the state and federal governments wouldn’t be able to pump millions of dollars into the a few blocks of the city.
All but a few blocks while the rest of the city sinks.
I can’t wait for the Trump Recession. Hopefully it hits in the middle of next year.
A vision is a great thing as long as businesses don’t go out of business because of inaccess.Does anyone know what the completion date is?
