A new seafood restaurant coming to Salisbury is expected to help rejuvenate the downtown.

Mogan’s Oyster House, a more than 100-seat restaurant with a full service bar and open kitchen, will occupy Suite 111 on the first floor of the One Plaza East building, according to owner Denny Mogan.

The oyster house is expected to open in September, shortly after Angello’s Scoops, an ice cream shop being developed in the neighboring suite

Click here for more

Advertisements