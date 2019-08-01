Today’s Open Discussion Posted on August 1, 2019 by snarkierthanmost Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
9 thoughts on “Today’s Open Discussion”
My cousin think get a job to the Civic Centers. What you got to do to get in there?
Obama ebonics ?
DO you know that the UK has over 85 SHARIA COURTS ? This is what Soros/ Dems want here in America along with OPEN BOARDERS the Democrat party is the New Domestic Terrorists to AMERICA.
I like the direction and energy of this blog since snaky took over.
Here snaky:
https://patch.com/maryland/annapolis/s/gspk8/rocket-launcher-discovered-at-bwi-second-this-week-fire-marshal?utm_source=alert-breakingnews&utm_medium=email&utm_term=police-fire&utm_campaign=alert
ELIJAH CUMMINGS wife just hit with a IRS perjury Investigation on there bs “Non Profit”.
ISIS just put out a Hit alert on all us city’s THANKS DEMS.
Did you see where the FBI labelled Qanon followers domestic terrorists?
I have been coaching soft ball in Wicomico County at the USSSA tournament. This is the 4th year we have been down here and as much as we like the area I have to be honest and say the fields get worse every year.The outfields are horrible not to mention the restrooms. USSSA could easily find better fields and facilities than what is here. We have played at several parks in and around Southern Delaware and their parks are much much better. So my question is why does u trip continue to send us here for the world series?
