Anonymous Thoughts

Snarkier contacted me today and informed me that several people have left comments critical of them for posting under an assumed name instead of using their real one as I have complained about in the past.

Do I prefer people use their real names? Yes but I absolutely get not wanting to do so. There are tons of hateful ass people out there who will go after your family, career etc because they don’t like what you have to say.

I have always prided myself to using my real name because I’m not afraid of it but honestly if I could go back in time I would tell me of 10 years ago to not use my real name and just stay happy in the world being just another person in the crowd.

Snarky has a family with so I absolutely told them not to use their real name. Got a problem with that then come to me you know my cell is +14104222948 and my email is jtlesn@comcast.net

I don’t even log on anymore which has been so nice and I am thankful to have help keeping this going for anyone that needs help. I feel bad for snarky however because I know what shitty comments are left and am thankful I don’t have see them anymore

