More Senseless Bloodshed Across America

I haven’t posted in a bit but felt compelled to after the senseless tragedies across the Country within the past 24 hours. People with obvious mental issues gunning down innocent people. As always the liberal groups will blame your guns for the killing ignoring the fact that it takes a person to pull the trigger. I question what Walmart’s policy was for patrons to be able to carry their firearms with them inside the store. One person armed inside that store could have made a huge difference, and yet the liberal media would prefer people keep getting gunned down by maniacs who don’t care about their gun control laws.

I encourage you to join the NRA and help battle the liberal policies that are keeping us from defending ourselves and our loved ones.

Advertisements