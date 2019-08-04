I haven’t posted in a bit but felt compelled to after the senseless tragedies across the Country within the past 24 hours. People with obvious mental issues gunning down innocent people. As always the liberal groups will blame your guns for the killing ignoring the fact that it takes a person to pull the trigger. I question what Walmart’s policy was for patrons to be able to carry their firearms with them inside the store. One person armed inside that store could have made a huge difference, and yet the liberal media would prefer people keep getting gunned down by maniacs who don’t care about their gun control laws.
I encourage you to join the NRA and help battle the liberal policies that are keeping us from defending ourselves and our loved ones.
13 thoughts on “More Senseless Bloodshed Across America”
Time for someone to find good Republican Candidates to run for local office.
Who is the president of the Wicomico County Republican Central Committee? Why haven’t they recruited good Republican candidates for the Salisbury City Election? Why are then not supporting Wayne King?
Where is the Open Forum for today, Sunday? I have some thoughts I would like to comment on.
My understanding is that Texas is an open carry State and that Walmart was an open carry store. There were most probably armed people present. Good guys shooting bad guys did not happen. Truth is it probably happened way too fast for any non trained person to react. Sorry…NRA is doing nothing to help the situation by lobbying against sensible gun control laws. Why would a 21 year old who is not and has not been in the military need or have access to an AK47 style weapon? Hunting? unlikely. Home defense? overkill.
We do not know for sure that that particular Walmart allowed carry and El Paso is almost to the New Mexico border area which is way more liberal. Why shouldn’t anyone be allowed to buy an ak47 style gun? Because it makes you uncomfortable? That’s not good enough reason to trample on peoples rights
There’s no such thing as a good Republican.
How come you didn’t have the balls to sign your name, Coward 1:18 pm?
More Conservative terrorism.
I’ve notified the FBI of the threatening comments coming from your right-wing terrorist commenters. Hopefully they do something before one of your fans kills someone.
I hope you have done the same Antifa … BLM… ECT ECT.
I’ve notified the FBI on your support for trying to remove the 1st and 2nd Amendment and how you TRAITORs want open boarders and to disarm legal gun owners you really should move to North Korea for your oppressive bullshit opinion.
THIS IS BC THE MSM ANTIFA BLM KEEP ATTACKING CONSERVATIVES I BELIEVE THESE MILLINIAL AGE MALES ARE WHITE DEMS TAKING ONE FOR THE TEAM SO THEY CAN BLAME WHITE CONSERVATIVES.
DemocRATs are the new Domestic Terrorists to AMERICA.
Look this up online
ANTIFA planned mass violence in el Paso tx ?
