The United States Of America exists no more. We have become a Country permanently divided by our differences in lifestyles. Today’s America is about making everyone feel comfortable, regardless of if it takes away the god given right of freedom from others and their beliefs.
Christian bakers having to go all the way to the Supreme Court because they didn’t want to make a gay wedding cake . The democrats wanting to allow open borders and give free education, food, phones and whatever else they can for people who broke the law to enter this Country. Even our immigrant ancestors had to come through Ellis island, they didn’t just get to go wherever they wanted. We have homeless natural born Americans with none of those benefits given to law breakers who run across the border.
Liberals wanting to take away our guns because they are uncomfortable with them. Every single mass shooter has one thing in common and it’s called mental illness not the caliber of their gun. When did it become ok to take away our rights because it makes others uncomfortable? People kill people it’s a sad reality and if it’s not a gun it will be a car, a bomb, a knife or even a rock. The Liberals get loud and all over tv about these latest deaths but do nothing to stop the over 350 per year murders in Baltimore or the 300 a year in a Detroit .
We will never come together as a Country again with people not willing to accept the facts of the statements above.
20 thoughts on “America Is Permanently Divided”
This was done on purpose by SOROS / DEMS theses Traitors want world open Islamic non boarders which is going on right now, look at ENGLAND aka ENGLISHSTAN they are trying to take our guns to make it easier for them to do the take over that’s why Europe has already fallen bc they don’t have guns Except the CRIMINALS AND TERRORISTS we Patriots will NEVER allow this to happen bc if we do we will be bowing to commie socialists And Islam.
Writes post penning that America is divided
Content of post is divisive drivel bashing one side and not blaming both sides
Keep it up, great content!
And how is it both sides fault ?
DemocRATs have mental health issues.
What a pathetic screed. Conservatives shoulder ALL the blame for creating these terrorists.
DemocRATs are the TRAITORs to America they are pushing Soros agenda whites can’t love there county “White Nationalist” ? Where is the outrage at ANTIFA ? who have a schedule out stating MASS VIOLENCE IN EL PASO . GOOGLE IT , Crickets on the left .. also the Ohio shooter was a LIB ELIZABETH WARREN WHACK JOB Supporter … Google it,… 40 murdered blacks every weekend in Chicago and Baltimore CRICKETS ON THIS CNN ? But when a nut job white guy goes off its ALL OVER the one sided media… DON’T BE FOOLED DEMS WANT TO TOTALLY DISARM ALL PATRIOTS WITH LEGAL GUNS SO ITS EASY TO BRING WORLD OPEN BOARDERS JUST LIKE IN EUROPE WHICH IS NOW SPREADING RADICAL ISLAM THROUGHOUT EUROPE , ENGLAND ALONE HAS CLOSED 350 CHURCHES OPENED 500 MOSQUES ,HAVE 85 SHARIA COURTS ..THIS IS WHAT DEMS WANT HERE IN AMERICA … DON’T BE FOOLED AMERICA, DEMOCRATS ARE THE TRAITORS.
Here’s your brain on Conservative propaganda, folks. Get some help before you turn out to be the next mass murdering terrorist.
Lol
Right on snaky, excellent post!!!!
This post is absolutely 100% on the money correct. Any one that doesn’t agree is just a big liberal democrat.
936 Snarkier
Your agreeing with a libtard ?
You post this article then make fun of a patriot ? And support a libtard ?
Unreal.
No you misunderstood it was done as a mocking comment
936
Bc i love my country and point out the truth of you traitor Dems I’m a future terrorist ? That’s the same bullshit agenda you brainwashed new world order AHOLES spread, The REAL Terrorists are idiots like you who are looking to destroy America from within you really need to take your head out of Soros CNN A// and wake up We patriots will NEVER bow to You pink hat wearing FOOLS move to North Korea they are very happy controlling your mind PUPPET.
Yup I just looked that Ohio shooter up he was a Pro-Satan” Elizabeth Warren Supporter who hated Biden and Trump , where is CNN on this story hmmmmmmmmmmmm.
Will the democrats denounce black supremicy ie: BLM / ANTIFA ?
For the love of Mike, will [some of]
you folks read Snarky’s name? It is SNARKierthanmost. Notice the first five (5) letters. S-N-A-R-K do you see the “R”? Do you see a “y” in there anywhere?
Democrats should stop the black supremicy agenda.
AR 15 are NOT Automatic weapons they are rifles just bc something looks like a assault weapon it isn’t , democrats will try and tell you a tomato is a apple they are brainwashed fools.
Great post Snarkier!! You have hit the nail on the head. Without someone to pull the trigger, a gun laying on a table NEVER killed anyone!!
