America Is Permanently Divided

The United States Of America exists no more. We have become a Country permanently divided by our differences in lifestyles. Today’s America is about making everyone feel comfortable, regardless of if it takes away the god given right of freedom from others and their beliefs.

Christian bakers having to go all the way to the Supreme Court because they didn’t want to make a gay wedding cake . The democrats wanting to allow open borders and give free education, food, phones and whatever else they can for people who broke the law to enter this Country. Even our immigrant ancestors had to come through Ellis island, they didn’t just get to go wherever they wanted. We have homeless natural born Americans with none of those benefits given to law breakers who run across the border.

Liberals wanting to take away our guns because they are uncomfortable with them. Every single mass shooter has one thing in common and it’s called mental illness not the caliber of their gun. When did it become ok to take away our rights because it makes others uncomfortable? People kill people it’s a sad reality and if it’s not a gun it will be a car, a bomb, a knife or even a rock. The Liberals get loud and all over tv about these latest deaths but do nothing to stop the over 350 per year murders in Baltimore or the 300 a year in a Detroit .

We will never come together as a Country again with people not willing to accept the facts of the statements above.

