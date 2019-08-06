Bike Safety Salisbury

The City of Salisbury strongly believes that accidents are preventable, not inevitable, and the reworking of Waverly Drive is the first step towards preventing severe and fatal crashes. When a road is designed in such a way that it enables vehicles to travel at a speed much higher than the posted speed limit, it is the City’s responsibility to find a solution which keeps everyone safe.

Not only has the street been simplified via the removal of multiple, unnecessary turn lanes and median striping, but narrowed as well, to slow down traffic and promote safety in the area. In 2015, when plans were first coming together for the Salisbury Bike Network, Waverly Drive was one of the top chosen roads to become more bike-friendly. The new bike lane will soon to be outfitted with more permanent lane delineator posts and rumble strips.

Fatal cyclist collisions have been as high as 783 across the United States in recent years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The City of Salisbury looks forward to being a proponent for pedestrian safety, and the Waverly Drive improvements are just one of the components of our Vision Zero Network initiative, which works to eliminate traffic fatalities and increase safe mobility for all.

#SafetyOverConvenience

To see the City’s full Bike Network Master Plan visit: https://salisbury.md/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/SalisburyBikeNetworkPlan_Adopted_12122016.pdf

For more details and reading material on pedestrian and bicyclist safety, visit: http://www.pedbikeinfo.org/factsfigures/facts_safety.cfm or for more information on Vision Zero Network, we encourage you to explore https://visionzeronetwork.org/about/vision-zero-network/

