Letter To The Editor Regarding Nicole Acle

Posted on by snarkierthanmost

Letter to the Editor

“I watched the Wicomico County Council meeting on PAC 14 with disgust last night. The newly appointed council member for Marc Kilmer voted with the Democrats on a very important vote over the rejection of Paul Wilber.

That’s right, Nicole Acle proved last night that she isn’t a Republican and the Republican Central Committee made a mistake forwarding her name as Councilman Kilmer. 

Nicole Acle, you are a RINO and you proved it last night. I hope you don’t plan on running for “re-election” in 2020 because you are TOAST!! 

Not a RINO Nicole supporter.”

