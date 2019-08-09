Maryland State Police Seek Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Juvenile In Somerset County

(EDEN, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to locate a missing teenager in Somerset County.

Ashanti Ta’Karra Hitch, 15, was reported missing on August 7, 2019. Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack began searching for Ashanti after she was reported missing around 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Ashanti was unable to be located at that time.

Ashanti was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, black leggings, silver sandals, and a black satin cap. Ashanti is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and approximately 274 pounds (see photograph)

Anyone who believes they have information pertaining to the whereabouts of Ashanti Hitch, or comes into contact with her, is asked to contact the Maryland State Police – Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700.

CONTACT:    Princess Anne Barrack, Duty Officer, 443-260-3700

 

