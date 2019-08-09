Three Children Die In Fire In Millsboro

The preliminary investigation has determined that a 9-1-1 called was placed to the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center for a report of a fire on Scarp Street located in Pot Nets Development Bayside, Millsboro. As first responders arrived on scene the rear part of the residence was engulfed in flames and was quickly extinguished by the responding fire departments. Upon entering into the residence and through the heavy smoke three children were found deceased all under the age of five years old.

While the residence was on fire, one other child was safely removed from the residence by a parent. The child was transported to the Beebe Medical Center for a medical evaluation and was treated and released.

The three children victims who perished in the fire were turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and is in its early stages with further information being released as it becomes available.

Please contact Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio at 302-593-9002 for any inquiries related to the fire investigation.

