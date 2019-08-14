Too Much Fun

I’m sorry I had to play along for my own amusement to the ignorant commenters who come on here everyday hoping for my utter demise . I usually just delete and ignore but just felt like stringing them along today and get them all excited to laugh at them.

I just renewed my domain for another year cupcakes I’m going nowhere . I may not post as much as you would like for me to do but then again I don’t have to at all which is the most freeing thing.

