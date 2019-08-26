Campaign Early Thoughts

It has been quite the learning experience from the other side of the political world so far. Since filing having to get my EIN number from the IRS and get my accounts open to take donations for my campaign have all taken place.

It’s not as simple as paying your filing fee and hitting the campaign trail that’s for sure. I will have a PayPal Open for my campaign to accept online donations in the next few days meantime visit my official page for info on mailing Checks.

More info coming

Advertisements