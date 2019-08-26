It has been quite the learning experience from the other side of the political world so far. Since filing having to get my EIN number from the IRS and get my accounts open to take donations for my campaign have all taken place.
It’s not as simple as paying your filing fee and hitting the campaign trail that’s for sure. I will have a PayPal Open for my campaign to accept online donations in the next few days meantime visit my official page for info on mailing Checks.
More info coming
30 thoughts on “Campaign Early Thoughts”
Vote with Jake lost my vote. The man may be a nice guy, as I’m sure you are but he just wasn’t blessed with common sense or great judgement.
My computer must have quantum capabilities.For a split second it read “Re-elect Taylor”.Honest to God it did.
JT, I notice that you are trying to be honest, truthful and polite with your answers to everyone. That’s nice but take it from one who knows…you will never get elected to anything by telling the truth. You can pretend to care about the problems of others but, in reality, you must divorce yourself from the feelings of other people.
Bill Clinton was great about this because he said, “I feel your pain” but actually he didn’t give a shit about anyone except himself and his willy.
If you truly want to win you have to say what everyone wants to hear, regardless of what you feel or believe. You must pretend to care, you must pretend to be polite, you must pretend to be knowledgeable about everything. Remember…in politics anything is justified if you win.
Best of luck, go get’em.
I don’t think I could ever be fake like that, no offense
Jonathan, a suggestion. Stop posting articles outside of Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset County. You’re running for a council seat in the City of Salisbury impacting Wicomico County. Your votes won’t be coming from Delaware or Virginia.
True
You will have my vote.
Were you at the Republican Crab Feast on Saturday, JT?
No had other plans
I was spying on your opponent’s page and it looks like Josh Hastings is endorsing her. What a Tool!
Same party not surprised
JT I hope that when you get in there you don’t get seduced by The Day crowd. They’re be all like, hey Jonathan come out with us for a gourmet hotdog and a conflict-free coffee. Next thing you’ll be voting for a 50-ft mural downtown of a man kissing a man with hand on his ass, and a 25% property tax increase to pay for free LGBTQX housing and AIDS treatment and pocket sized Communist Manifestos to be handed out at all city functions.
Exactly! Jack Heath and Manure Bota drank from the Gay Day Kool aid pitcher.
You mean the turn Salisbury around cup than yea and I will as well
Well you lost my vote and 2 other family members then…
Not asking you to vote for me then
Just wait, after two months in office he’ll be riding that scooter in a gay parade with a rainbow flag to it.
Stickers
All Muir Boda does is pal around with the mega-commie-libs like Chuck Cook, etc. You can tell a man by the company he keeps…
Muir gets along with anyone
I respectfully disagree with you on this one. Muir Boda was elected to the Republican Central Committee to elect Republicans, not Democrats like Jake Day. Chuck Cook is the enemy and Boda needs to stay away from people like that Liberal A$$!!
Character always comes before party that is called integrity
Lol wow poor JT having to do actual work for a change. Must be so tired.
I am indeed
You better stay in this race and not bail on us. We definitely don’t need that nasty, lying Michele Gregory on the City Council.
My only concern is you will be like Manure Bota and Jack Heath and rubber stamp everything Jake Day does.
First of all his name is Muir Boda and he is one of the most honest and good people around. I will look at all things being considered by council and vote according to what is best for the citizens in my District. That may be with Jake a majority of the time but as I have shown I can disagree on things but not be obstructionist
Wow JT, a Jake Day rubber stamp!! That’s not what Salisbury needs!!!
Where do you all come up with these terms . I have been public with my view of stuff for 11 years I am nobody’s rubber stamp. That doesn’t mean however that you and I will agree on every vote
