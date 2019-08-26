Fire Investigation Wicomico County

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   August 25, 2019

Time:  1:40 p.m.

Location / Address:  312 Bridge Street, Mardela Springs, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:  Two story wood framed single family dwelling

Owner / Occupants:   Fredrick Schnoor (Owner)  Taylor Spears (Occupant)

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $2000                      Contents: $500

Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:   Mardela Springs Fire Department

# of Alarms: 1      # Of Firefighters:  20

Time to Control:  10 minutes

Discovered By:  Occupant

Area of Origin:  Detached utility shed, rear of dwelling

Preliminary Cause: Accidental, malfunction of gas water heater

Additional Information:  

