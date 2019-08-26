Fire Investigation Wicomico County

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: August 25, 2019
Time: 1:40 p.m.
Location / Address: 312 Bridge Street, Mardela Springs, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Two story wood framed single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Fredrick Schnoor (Owner) Taylor Spears (Occupant)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $2000 Contents: $500
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Mardela Springs Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 20
Time to Control: 10 minutes
Discovered By: Occupant
Area of Origin: Detached utility shed, rear of dwelling
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, malfunction of gas water heater
Additional Information: