Seaford Police Press Release

Press Release

08/26/2018

Date & Time: 8/25/2019 10:51 PM

Defendant: Toja Ricketts, 18 YOA, Seaford Delaware

Crime: Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (2 counts)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bail: Released on Own Recognizance

On 08/25/2019 an Officer with the Seaford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being operated by Toja Ricketts, 18 YOA of Seaford, after observing him operating the motor vehicle with a suspended drivers license. During the traffic stop the officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed one bundle of heroin and various forms of drug paraphernalia consistent with drug dealing. A further search of Ricketts person revealed an additional bundle of heroin, a digital scale, a baggie containing crack cocaine and a large amount of United States Currency which is believed to be proceeds from drug dealing. A total of 23 bags of heroin were recovered along with 1.2 grams of crack cocaine, a B.B. gun and the United States Currency was seized. Ricketts was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace and released on his Own Recognizance.

Master Corporal Eric Chambers

Public Information Officer

