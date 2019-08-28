Carol Smith Has Withdrawn From District 4 Council Race

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

I saw yesterday that the third candidate for District 4 Carol Smith has withdrawn from the race for my district leaving me and Michelle Gregory as a head to head race.

6 thoughts on “Carol Smith Has Withdrawn From District 4 Council Race

  4. I want to see a debate between you and Michelle. I heard her speak at one of the candidate forums. Her responses were so far out in left field that they were ridonkulous.

