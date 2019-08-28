I saw yesterday that the third candidate for District 4 Carol Smith has withdrawn from the race for my district leaving me and Michelle Gregory as a head to head race.
6 thoughts on “Carol Smith Has Withdrawn From District 4 Council Race”
You go Jonathan.estiny is in your corner.
Does anyone know who this Carol Smith is?
Stick with it JT!!! Politics are a dirty business anymore…..some dick wad others always looking for dirt on somebody!!
I want to see a debate between you and Michelle. I heard her speak at one of the candidate forums. Her responses were so far out in left field that they were ridonkulous.
She is a liberal Fruitloop. Her opponent blew her out of the water.
Way to put the pressure on ’em Grinchman!!
