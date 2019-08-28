Trolling The Trolls

I know I really shouldn’t but when you deal with trolls running this website it is entirely too much fun to get them excited that their mean comments have gotten to me. Of course since I said I was running the hate has been coming in (anonymously btw) below are just some examples.

The day I finally give up on running this site it will just go quiet , no announcement or fanfare. This site is not a full time job so posts will always be sporadic. If you ran a site like this you would get the humor in annoying these people and then making them think they beat you to come back and do a gotcha . The joy I get irritating them is immense because I know they hate it.

