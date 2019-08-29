Open Discussion Posted on August 29, 2019 by Jonathan Taylor Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
7 thoughts on “Open Discussion”
I don’t know how much the person in charge of maintaining the parks in Wicomico makes but I know for sure it is way way too much. No one should get a check for watching weeds grow.
Jake Day is on the City of ‘Bury’s FB page blaming this on the State Highway contractors, but don’t worry Jake says he let the State know about their contractors. LMFAO!! He will say anything to win this upcoming election.
Why are comments closed on this?
Carol Smith Has Withdrawn From District 4 Council Race
Does anyone think it’s appropriate for a mayor or county executive to have an intimate relationship with one of their subordinates, such as a department head? Asking for a friend.
Wicomico County is advertising for a new Director of Human Resources. Salary $55,000 to $75,000 (Depending upon Qualifications). That is the lowest Department Head salary in all Wicomico County government and $12,000 below the previous DHR’s salary. I understand from a reliable source that Culver wants more control over who is hired, who is fired, benefits, pensions, and insurances. The new DHR will become a “yes” Mr. Culver employee and nothing more.
Ironically Big Nose Bob’s girlfriend was making $80,000 and now she is making $120,000 per year and she is not even a legitimate County employee.
Here’s a lesson for you, Jonathan, that you can take with you to Salisbury City Council if elected. The City Code, just like the Wicomico County Code or the US Constitution aren’t worth the paper they’re written on. An elected official can ignore the rules and do whatever they want and often get away with doing so.
