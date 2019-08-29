Roundabout Discussion From Facebook, What Are Your Thoughts Posted on August 29, 2019 by Jonathan Taylor Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on "Roundabout Discussion From Facebook, What Are Your Thoughts"
Another abortion coming to the Shithole of the Eastern Shore.
While roundabouts might work in some areas, this particular spot is too tight. There’s 4 streets, then there will be a restaurant/shopping center entrance right there, there’s the 2 stop lights at Mill street, 2 drawbridges near by, and it’s right off a major highway. People here don’t know that you’re not supposed to stop at all before entering the roundabout, rather merge into at speed. So that’s 4 places where everyone is going to stop, then start, so that will ripple effect down every street involved. Plus with all of the bike path f**ery that the mayor is implementing as well.
