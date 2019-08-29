Second Phase Of Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Reduction Effort In Wicomico County Yields 11 Arrests

August 29, 2019

(SALISBURY, MD) –Maryland State Police, in partnership with allied agencies, assisted in the arrest of 11 people, as part of the second phase of a multi-jurisdictional effort to reduce the amount of crimes of violence and firearm violations in Wicomico County.

As part of a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement operation, the Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit-East, along with allied law enforcement agencies across the state, planned, coordinated and implemented a crime fighting initiative. The goal was to help further numerous recent on-going investigations regarding crimes of violence, handgun violations and other crimes that had been reported in specific locations of Salisbury, Maryland. This operation follows a similar initiative from Aug. 22, which led to seven additional arrests in the same area.

Along with the arrests, the operation also yielded the following:

• 55 traffic stops

• 71 traffic citations

• 2 firearms

• Seizure of suspected controlled dangerous substances including fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and alprazolam

Those arrested were:

• Kenneth James Bryant, 25, of Salisbury, Maryland – Warrant arrest for violation of probation

• Joseph Terrell Gie, 34, of Salisbury, Maryland – Warrant arrest for failing to appear in Worchester County, Maryland

• Larry Oxendine, 45, of Salisbury, Maryland – Violation of a protection order

• Jonathan Turner-Brown, 25, of Salisbury, Maryland – Drug possession (not marijuana)

• Jimmy Joe Davis Lake, 42, of Snow Hill, Maryland – Warrant arrest for first-degree burglary and related offenses through the Circuit Court for Worchester County, Maryland

• Anthoney Allen Gambrill, 18, of Salisbury, Maryland – Driving while intoxicated and related charges

• Demetric Cropper, 41, of Salisbury, MD – Warrant arrest for violation of probation through Wicomico County, Maryland

• Esco Qu’ran Parker, 18, of Salisbury, Maryland – Disorderly conduct

• James Washington Bryant, 35, of Salisbury, Maryland – Warrant arrest for failure to appear in Somerset County, Maryland

• Kevin Lindele Parker, 34, of Salisbury, Maryland – Possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances and other related drugs and weapons charges

The operation also led to the arrest of a 16-year-old male on drug distribution charges. In addition, at least one of those arrested had ties to an organized gang.

The Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit- East partnered with the Salisbury Police Department, Wicomico County State’s Attorney Office, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations- RAC Eastern Shore Office, Maryland State Police Gun Enforcement Unit- East, Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E. Team, Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack and the Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force to complete this operation.

This investigation was made possible in part due to funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP), which supports the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN).

###

