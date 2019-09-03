Some Harsh Truth About Running This Site

No games and no jokes, it is time to really reveal some harsh truths in regards to this website. When I started this life of blogging in 2008 I had a purpose and reason for doing it. I grew In Popularity pretty quickly and because of this my list of people I included as enemies grew. When you discuss more things more people will not like what you have to say, sadly that’s the name of the game. I thrived in this environment and continued to grow in popularity (not saying it was because everyone loved me but more and more visitors were coming to see my site ). I was putting out 15-20 posts per day because I had much to say and a platform to say it.

One of the biggest things you must do if you discuss politics unfortunately is to cultivate relationships with politicians to obtain information that will set you apart from other sites. Behind the scenes access as it were. When you are relatively new to this world you end of making some deals with the devil per say. The enemy of my enemy is my friend mentality. Somewhere along the way I forgot a very important lesson, and that is that the overwhelming majority of these people I “worked” with don’t give two shits about me personally and only cared to the extent they could use me to do their dirty work. This goes the same for the overwhelming majority of visitors to this site.

The overwhelming majority of readers of this site don’t give a damn about what I’m going through or care period. You just want me to entertain you like a clown at a circus. Free entertainment at that. When I have asked for support through the years I have gotten little if any response from my readers. That was good enough for me 5 years ago but it’s not anymore. Think about how different you are from 11 years ago and tell me you haven’t changed. I have been through terrible loss, moved multiple times and recently my wife lost her job ( yes she worked for accurate optical) . Through no fault of the employees who worked hard for and at their job one day that was all over.

It is for the reasons above that I hardly ever post anymore. I’m not working for free to entertain you, to be shown that 99.9 percent don’t care one way or the other anyway. I had my glory days and reached my Gettysburg in the end of 2013. When I lost my Dad this all came to me that I didn’t want to waste more of my precious time on people and politicians who didn’t give a damn what I was going through and never even reached out. I have kept dragging along year after year because it is hard to let go of something that you built from scratch and made popular, only to see the winds of change and time erode all the joy from it. I have always been honest with you and just felt it was time to just say this to all in a post.

What does this mean for the future? I have no clue but I haven’t given a damn about this site for some time and most likely that won’t change. Google search glory days by Bruce Springsteen and you will know how I feel these days

