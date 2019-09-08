WGMD Schedule For The Week

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor
Monday:
Russell Street Report Recapping the Ravens-750
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan-820
Tuesday:
Delegate Wayne Hartman-820
Thursday:
Red Maryland.com Segment with Greg Kline-750
Sports News Reminders:
The Ravens kick off a new season of football on Sunday. Mike Bradley’s ‘Ravens Rap Show’ will air every Sunday at Noon when there are 1pm kickoffs.
The Maryland Terrapins are off to a 2-0 start after defeating #21 Syracuse yesterday 63-20. They play at Temple this Saturday. Network Pre-Game at 11, Kickoff at Noon.
The ‘Bayside Blitz’ covering High School Football in the Bayside South airs every Friday morning at 720 with Ricky Pollitt of the Daily Times. 
