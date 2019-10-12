Greeting to all. I would like to welcome you to Lowereasternshorenews. When Mr.Taylor put the site up for sale several of us got together and decided to purchase the site to really make a run at providing some unbiased local news. One of the number one things that seems frustrating to readers of these sites is the heavy moderation that occurs when comments are left. We have decided that there will be no moderation of comments, which means you alone are responsible for their content. We want to honor the first amendment privilege given to us in this great country. We will also not be adding commentary or opinions on stories and providing them at face value and letting you decide how you feel regarding them.
our email is ownerlesn@gmail.com
please feel free to email us or send us news or community notices you may wish to share. Please also be patient with us as we get the feel of running this site.
Thank you
18 thoughts on “Welcome To Lowereasternshorenews”
Just saw the Daily Times report about that poultry sludge situation near Hebron. It didn’t bother to mention that the zoning office in Dorchester County refused to given Burns a permit to store that stuff there.
If you want a topic to discuss look at the October 1 County Council meeting.
Maybe you’ll establish a more intellectual readership who won’t need constant moderation.
What’s the matter you poor thing? Can’t handle it? Do you get offended? Get over it or go back to your mommy’s basement. You got It!
Given all the personal attacks that have been directed at other bloggers over the years, I’d never disclose my identity if I was doing this. If you dont like that, go away!
I agree. No need to let everyone know who runs this blog now. It makes no difference other then to nosy people.
I’m glad the blog is back and seems to be run by the right people. FUJA
There’s a dearth of significant lower eastern shore news in the local media and blogs. Don’t make the same mistake as happened on this blog during the past year or so — mostly junk news or posts about events that were not on the lower eastern shore, like Talbot County and elsewhere. Good Luck.
How about giving us your name, and if someone else that of the editor of the posts
We tend to agree. We agreed to do this so as long as our wives, husbands, kids etc were unknown people
This is still J.T acting like somebody brought this site , I call BS
Danny, I can assure you we are not JT
Glad to see someone take over the helm! We need a place to post that does so without blatant disregard for their own posting rules. That other place hasn’t posted stuff that in no way violated their rules, just differed with his take on things.
You suck.
The site sucks.
Jake Day sucks.
Bob Culver gave a raise to a person that he has a relationship with.
The ball fields need to be mowed.
The people at the civic center apparently like to drink.
The roads are full of potholes
There. Caught you up with everything right from the start 🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Looking forward to your operation of this blog! The other blog doesn’t post comments if you don’t agree with his slant on any subject……hope you have fun with it!
Thank you. We are still in the process of switching everything over so you may see some glitchy things, but we promise we are fixing issues.
The same thing happened here all the time. You might not have noticed it because you probably usually agreed with JT.
