Welcome To Lowereasternshorenews

Greeting to all. I would like to welcome you to Lowereasternshorenews. When Mr.Taylor put the site up for sale several of us got together and decided to purchase the site to really make a run at providing some unbiased local news. One of the number one things that seems frustrating to readers of these sites is the heavy moderation that occurs when comments are left. We have decided that there will be no moderation of comments, which means you alone are responsible for their content. We want to honor the first amendment privilege given to us in this great country. We will also not be adding commentary or opinions on stories and providing them at face value and letting you decide how you feel regarding them.

our email is ownerlesn@gmail.com

please feel free to email us or send us news or community notices you may wish to share. Please also be patient with us as we get the feel of running this site.

Thank you

