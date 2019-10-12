Welcome To Lowereasternshorenews

Posted on by ownerlesn

Greeting to all. I would like to welcome you to Lowereasternshorenews. When Mr.Taylor put the site up for sale several of us got together and decided to purchase the site to really make a run at providing some unbiased local news. One of the number one things that seems frustrating to readers of these sites is the heavy moderation that occurs when comments are left. We have decided that there will be no moderation of comments, which means you alone are responsible for their content. We want to honor the first amendment privilege given to us in this great country. We will also not be adding commentary or opinions on stories and providing them at face value and letting you decide how you feel regarding them.

our email is ownerlesn@gmail.com

please feel free to email us or send us news or community notices you may wish to share. Please also be patient with us as we get the feel of running this site.

 

Thank you

21 thoughts on “Welcome To Lowereasternshorenews

  1. To be successful just post comments regularly something that has been inconsistent on this site for many years. We just want another outlet from the other local blogger that won’t post a comment that makes him look bad or that he disagrees with

  2. Just saw the Daily Times report about that poultry sludge situation near Hebron. It didn’t bother to mention that the zoning office in Dorchester County refused to given Burns a permit to store that stuff there.

    1. What’s the matter you poor thing? Can’t handle it? Do you get offended? Get over it or go back to your mommy’s basement. You got It!

  5. Given all the personal attacks that have been directed at other bloggers over the years, I’d never disclose my identity if I was doing this. If you dont like that, go away!

  7. There’s a dearth of significant lower eastern shore news in the local media and blogs. Don’t make the same mistake as happened on this blog during the past year or so — mostly junk news or posts about events that were not on the lower eastern shore, like Talbot County and elsewhere. Good Luck.

    1. Given all the personal attacks that have been directed at other bloggers over the years, I’d never disclose my identity if I was doing this. If you dont like that, go away!

  10. Glad to see someone take over the helm! We need a place to post that does so without blatant disregard for their own posting rules. That other place hasn’t posted stuff that in no way violated their rules, just differed with his take on things.

  11. You suck.
    The site sucks.
    Jake Day sucks.
    Bob Culver gave a raise to a person that he has a relationship with.
    The ball fields need to be mowed.
    The people at the civic center apparently like to drink.
    The roads are full of potholes

    There. Caught you up with everything right from the start 🤣😂🤣😂🤣

  12. Looking forward to your operation of this blog! The other blog doesn’t post comments if you don’t agree with his slant on any subject……hope you have fun with it!

    1. Thank you. We are still in the process of switching everything over so you may see some glitchy things, but we promise we are fixing issues.

