Salisbury’s first Pride Parade plans announced on National Coming Out Day

National Coming Out Day kicked off Friday with an announcement in Salisbury.

Salisbury PFLAG, a branch of the nation’s largest LGBTQ ally organization, announced the inaugural Pride Parade & Festival will be held in the city in 2020.

“I think this is something we are absolutely ready for, Salisbury is ready for,” Mark DeLancey, PFLAG president, said in a live Facebook broadcast. “A lot of people wanting to make this happen.”

Set for Sunday, June 7, 2020, the parade is projected to start at 11 a.m., with festivities to follow.

