National Coming Out Day kicked off Friday with an announcement in Salisbury.
Salisbury PFLAG, a branch of the nation’s largest LGBTQ ally organization, announced the inaugural Pride Parade & Festival will be held in the city in 2020.
“I think this is something we are absolutely ready for, Salisbury is ready for,” Mark DeLancey, PFLAG president, said in a live Facebook broadcast. “A lot of people wanting to make this happen.”
Set for Sunday, June 7, 2020, the parade is projected to start at 11 a.m., with festivities to follow.
16 thoughts on “Salisbury’s first Pride Parade plans announced on National Coming Out Day”
So, two gay guys are having sex and they get struck by lightning and killed at the exact same time, which one gets to hell first? Obviously, it’s the one on the bottom. Why? Because he already had his shit packed.
I am going to make a lot of cash off this queer whacko nutjob event. i am going to open a vaseline stand and rent out booths in the back for all those sweeties to share their love
I just heard Bob Lowry came out of the closet and is a bigtime organizer of this event. So sad he used to be a patriot and trusted LEO.
Yea, it’s sad. His woman left him and he got frustrated and went queer.
My butt hurts reading this
This is an example of the junk news that can be expected on that other blog.
Has nothing to do with who’s running the City…..look around the world everywhere you look it’s an issue with the world and the way kids are raised! Everything is excepted and everyone gets a trophy! They say you and I are bullies if we don’t except it…..well I don’t like it at all, but I can’t blame one or two people!
This is the stuff I hate. I dont really care if you like to do it with barnyard animals, but I dont want any of it thrust in my face.
Salisbury is becoming the gay Mecca of MD! Sorry for your luck, straight people!
No sorry for their luck. They can have all the parades they want but that does not mean they will ever be accepted. They will forever be looked down upon as the perverts they are. Normal people do not ever feel compelled to promote what they are. These people are perverted and nasty.
Your opinion is slowly and steadily belonging to the minority of people. Secularism is taking over.
Don’t be surprised if you get your ass kicked
Time to bring back Gay bashing
A fucking gay parade? What’s next a public orgy buttfuck?
I’ll never understand the need for promoting sexuality to a community, what happened to stay out of my bedroom ? Now they feel a need to parade around cities making spectacles of themselves . When you have liberal progressives running your city it’s time to leave because they always depress community’s they run…. House on the market
People who have to promote their sexuality do it because they have no self worth and no self esteem.
