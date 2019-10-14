Ocean City hit by coastal flooding as advisories, warnings in effect

Parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore could experience flooding into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS Wakefield office has issued a coastal flood advisory for Worcester County and a coastal flood warning for areas including Wicomico, Somerset and Dorchester counties, and Accomack and Northampton counties in Virginia. Delaware is under a coastal flood advisory.

Additionally, Assateague State Park is under a double red flag warning due to high tides, meaning that no ocean access is permitted, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The State Park Marina area is also closed until further noticed, DNR said.

