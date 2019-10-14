Salisbury city employees spend day helping others

SALISBURY, Md. – Friday Salisbury City employees spent their day partnering with the non-profit Chesapeake Housing Mission to give residents a more secure and livable place to live.

At both Ohio Avenue and Pierce Avenue crews from the city, including members of the Salisbury Fire Department and Salisbury Police Department, built handicap accessible ramps for those in need.

“Oh I am just so thrilled and delighted, we’ve waited three years for it and we’re just so grateful for the mission people that are giving up their time and their life so that they can help us out,” said Sheryl Peters, who uses a wheelchair to get around. ” I’m just so thankful now that I’ll be able to get in and out without having to worry about falling down the steps or my knees giving out.”

