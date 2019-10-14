Tidal flooding submerges roads in Crisfield

Crisfield,_Maryland_water_towerCRISFIELD, Md. – “For flooding, this is pretty bad,” said Ryan Evans, a Crisfield resident.
“There’s nothing like Sandy, but it’s been pretty bad for tide and all,” said Evans.
“Honestly, this is the craziest I’ve seen,” said Taron Roberts, a Crisfield resident.
Crisfield residents say flooded streets and homes surrounded by water this weekend has raised significant concerns within the community. People trudged through the floodwater outside to try to get across their neighborhood.
“With the tides coming in, you can’t get out,” said Roberts, “I mean it’s hard.”
Some residents say, it is a challenge to just get out of their homes. Shantrice Saunders says the tidal flooding has kept her and her three-month old baby stranded for days.

4 thoughts on "Tidal flooding submerges roads in Crisfield

  1. New Orleans is below sea level and has a system of levies and pumps…..why doesn’t some “smart” engineer figure out a game plan to solve those issues in Crisfield?

