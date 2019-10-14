Wicomico County barn fire investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   October 12, 2019

Time:   7:53 a.m.

Location / Address:   705 Bi-State Blvd., Delmar, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:  Vacant two story wood frame/masonry barn        

Owner / Occupants:   Shirley McDaniel

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $20,000                    Contents: $0

Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):   None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Delmar Fire Department

# of Alarms:   1    # Of Firefighters:  28

Time to Control:  19 minutes

Discovered By:  Neighbors

Area of Origin:  Second floor

Preliminary Cause:  Under Investigation

Additional Information:  Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.

