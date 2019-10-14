Wicomico County barn fire investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: October 12, 2019
Time: 7:53 a.m.
Location / Address: 705 Bi-State Blvd., Delmar, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Vacant two story wood frame/masonry barn
Owner / Occupants: Shirley McDaniel
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $20,000 Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Delmar Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 28
Time to Control: 19 minutes
Discovered By: Neighbors
Area of Origin: Second floor
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.