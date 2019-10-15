Are You Happy With Direction The City Of Salisbury Is Heading? Posted on October 15, 2019 by ownerlesn Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
15 thoughts on “Are You Happy With Direction The City Of Salisbury Is Heading?”
Salisbury Maryland is dangerous…
you have men running around….pretending to be women… sexually assaulting kids
you have Jake Day… who is confused as to which bathroom to use…..
plus Jake Day likes to wear his PART TIME military uniform. …wearing false rank on his uniform collars….
Salisbury is just another Baltimore
we need leadership in a Mayor
Jake Day needs to return to Perdue live hang
Wayne King for Mayor
LikeLike
For the first time we are planning more long term.
LikeLike
There’s no long term plan only gimmicks
LikeLike
I couldn’t agree with you more.
LikeLike
I do not live in Sby but I am not happy with it’s direction. For the most part it is crime ridden and blighted. This because there has not ever been a focus on luring in good jobs for people. When all the manufacturing left Sby was stagnant and then it became a mecca of low paying service and retail jobs and that has continued. Not a good direction by anyone’s stretch of the imagination. This an the fact the dismal owner occupied home rate. Sby is overwhelmingly rentals and that is not ever a good place to be in as far as trying to move in a good direction. I could go on and on but overall Sby is in a bad place and not moving forward at all and it can be said most likely moving backwards.
LikeLike
Yes, I to feel the City is headed in the right direction. The Folk Festival, Amphitheater and River Walk are nice improvements plus the work on the plaza! All things are well received, once the road construction is complete it will be a great thing for Salisbury! Just as someone else mentioned it cost money, I think Mayor Day has supported some very nice and needed updates!
LikeLike
Other than businesses leaving the downtown area because of construction I am happy with it.If the old mall property is developed as we were promised a month or so ago all will be better,but why haven’t we heard anything since that initial announcement? We in Salisbury are no strangers to broken promises.
LikeLike
Ummmm..it was promised that the mall property was supposed to be developed years and years ago…
LikeLike
I left Salisbury years ago and have never regretted it. The decline has continued and shows no sign of stopping. Sorry for all of you that are still stuck in the ghetto. Good luck!
LikeLike
Absolutely, these large infrastructure projects lay the groundwork for new businesses and economic growth, which benefit citizens
LikeLike
I’d love to see the basis for the alleged correlation. Millions spent on bike paths, a never-ending downtown project, Riverwalk/amphitheater, where’s the beef? And please, not in faulty algorithms based upon cell phone data traffic, but dollars and cents.
LikeLike
Sure, whatever you say Wanye Queen, err I mean Wayne King.
LikeLike
No. Much ado about lipstick on a pig. And I don’t intend to knockdown Salisbury by referring to it as a pig. But, that is in essence, all that Mayor Day has done.
LikeLike
Yes. Turn arounds do not happen over night and do cost a lot of money. I do see and hear more people taking pride in the improvements occurring in the downtown area. Now, I’ll wait for the barrage of comments to fall upon me.
LikeLike
They can make all the turn around they want but Sby will always be what it is The Crotch of the Eastern Shore. It is what it is. No one in their right mind would ever want to live in a town where a stinky slaughter house greets you. It is called trying to put lipstick on a pig. It will not work no matter how much money you throw at it. The folk festival idea is indicative of the imbeciles in charge.
LikeLike