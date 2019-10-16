After 37 years of business, Salisbury educational supplies shop will close

After nearly four decades in Salisbury, an educational supplies store will soon close its doors.

Educational Supplies, Inc., which opened in July 1982, will close in a matter of weeks, according to a spokesperson for the store.

“We will miss seeing all our loyal customers,” read a statement issued Monday. “We thank you for your support over the years and the relationships that we have established.”

Store representatives declined to comment further on Tuesday.

