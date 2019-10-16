After 37 years of business, Salisbury educational supplies shop will close

After nearly four decades in Salisbury, an educational supplies store will soon close its doors.
Educational Supplies, Inc., which opened in July 1982, will close in a matter of weeks, according to a spokesperson for the store.
“We will miss seeing all our loyal customers,” read a statement issued Monday. “We thank you for your support over the years and the relationships that we have established.”
Store representatives declined to comment further on Tuesday.

  4. How much does Walmart and Amazon give back to the community! Educational Supplies has donated so much in the almost 4 decades in business.

  5. You can purchase the same materials cheaper at Walmart or on Amazon. I know, I’ve been doing exactly that over the last two years. And Amazon will deliver directly to your front door in one to two days.

