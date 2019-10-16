After nearly four decades in Salisbury, an educational supplies store will soon close its doors.
Educational Supplies, Inc., which opened in July 1982, will close in a matter of weeks, according to a spokesperson for the store.
“We will miss seeing all our loyal customers,” read a statement issued Monday. “We thank you for your support over the years and the relationships that we have established.”
Store representatives declined to comment further on Tuesday.
7 thoughts on “After 37 years of business, Salisbury educational supplies shop will close”
I hate to see any business close, but, I never knew they existed….been here 65 years, raised family, never heard of the store.
Should not link articles to that site as you have to pay to read their articles.
Just delete your cookies and refresh and you can start over
10:12-Which makes one wonder if Amazon is a good thing even though it runs mom and pop stores out of business.
Why do you hate capitalism?
How much does Walmart and Amazon give back to the community! Educational Supplies has donated so much in the almost 4 decades in business.
You can purchase the same materials cheaper at Walmart or on Amazon. I know, I’ve been doing exactly that over the last two years. And Amazon will deliver directly to your front door in one to two days.
