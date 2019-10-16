Hourly Parking Rates Could Go Up In Ocean City But With Free Shoulder Season Parking

OCEAN CITY, Md-The Ocean City Parking Task Force has recently met after a summer hiatus. On their agenda now is how can changes to the town’s current fee structure best generate additional parking revenue?

Town officials say due to the high demand seen in the summer, it’s time the rate structure better reflect the high volume of people flocking to the area.

To do this, the task force is considering hiking parking rates. This includes rates to the Inlet lot, municipal lots and street parking in certain areas throughout town.

According to City Engineer Terry McGean, the parking task force is considering multiple alternatives that would generate revenue.

click here for more

Advertisements