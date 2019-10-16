OCEAN CITY, Md-The Ocean City Parking Task Force has recently met after a summer hiatus. On their agenda now is how can changes to the town’s current fee structure best generate additional parking revenue?
Town officials say due to the high demand seen in the summer, it’s time the rate structure better reflect the high volume of people flocking to the area.
To do this, the task force is considering hiking parking rates. This includes rates to the Inlet lot, municipal lots and street parking in certain areas throughout town.
According to City Engineer Terry McGean, the parking task force is considering multiple alternatives that would generate revenue.
4 thoughts on “Hourly Parking Rates Could Go Up In Ocean City But With Free Shoulder Season Parking”
Just another reason for me to enjoy Nanticoke Harbor, less crowded, nice jetty, free parking!
Ocean City will not be happy until everyone who visits leaves flat broke. The hell with ripoff city. I hope the h20 boys drive their cars through city hall.
God knows the town of Ocean City hasn’t raped it’s visitors nearly enough. It is time to stick it to em. If families want to come here and enjoy their lives they need to anty up. How about $200 an hour for side streets and $400 an hour at the inlet. That should solve all the problems of overcrowding. Ocean City is hell bent on screwing people. FAMILY TOWN MY ASS.
Hahahaha nice post buddy
