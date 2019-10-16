MSP Princess Anne August/September DUI Arrests

Maryland State Police News Release

MSP Princess Anne August/September DUI Arrests

The following persons were arrested by Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the months of August/September 2019.

  • Chelsea Baczek, 34 YOA, Chincoteague, VA
  • Dale Gunter, 56 YOA, Winston-Salem, NC
  • Scott Wheatley, 28 YOA, Dames Quarter, MD
  • Jyrin Harmon, 18 YOA, Salisbury, MD
  • Nia Alleyne, 25 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
  • Tyrin Hayman, 24 YOA, New Castle, DE
  • Joshua Webster, 30 YOA, Salisbury, MD
  • Monique Brown, 29 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
  • Karrington Jackson, 23 YOA, Mardela Springs, MD
  • Daisy Rodriguez, 60 YOA, Valley Stream, NY
  • Ann Smullen, 42 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
  • Isaiah White, 32 YOA, Mardela Springs, MD
  • Thomas Fontaine, 40 YOA, Marion Station, MD
  • Ra’shya Wharton, 19 YOA, Salisbury, MD
  • Antonio Maness, 32 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
  • Jason Taylor, 38 YOA, Salisbury, MD
  • Lamar Collier, 35 YOA, Pocomoke, MD
  • Cameron Gardner, 21 YOA, Hyattsville, MD
  • Kerry Banks, 38 YOA, Crisfield, MD
  • Celso Chavez, 35 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
  • Megan Parker, 36 YOA, Eden, MD
  • Henry Fitchett, 29 YOA, Crisfield, MD
  • Shon Applegate, 45 YOA, Hamilton, V
3 thoughts on “MSP Princess Anne August/September DUI Arrests

  1. The law says don’t drink and drive! Lock them up and get them off the roads! If they can go out drinking better think of possible side effects!

  2. How many of there people were drinking ing just fine, only to get their civil rights violated at a Gestopo checkpoint? Multiple people get their life ruined to make money for bankrupt Maryland.

