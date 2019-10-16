MSP Princess Anne August/September DUI Arrests
The following persons were arrested by Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the months of August/September 2019.
- Chelsea Baczek, 34 YOA, Chincoteague, VA
- Dale Gunter, 56 YOA, Winston-Salem, NC
- Scott Wheatley, 28 YOA, Dames Quarter, MD
- Jyrin Harmon, 18 YOA, Salisbury, MD
- Nia Alleyne, 25 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
- Tyrin Hayman, 24 YOA, New Castle, DE
- Joshua Webster, 30 YOA, Salisbury, MD
- Monique Brown, 29 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
- Karrington Jackson, 23 YOA, Mardela Springs, MD
- Daisy Rodriguez, 60 YOA, Valley Stream, NY
- Ann Smullen, 42 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
- Isaiah White, 32 YOA, Mardela Springs, MD
- Thomas Fontaine, 40 YOA, Marion Station, MD
- Ra’shya Wharton, 19 YOA, Salisbury, MD
- Antonio Maness, 32 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
- Jason Taylor, 38 YOA, Salisbury, MD
- Lamar Collier, 35 YOA, Pocomoke, MD
- Cameron Gardner, 21 YOA, Hyattsville, MD
- Kerry Banks, 38 YOA, Crisfield, MD
- Celso Chavez, 35 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
- Megan Parker, 36 YOA, Eden, MD
- Henry Fitchett, 29 YOA, Crisfield, MD
- Shon Applegate, 45 YOA, Hamilton, V
