Wayne King Vs Jacob Day For Salisbury Mayor Posted on October 16, 2019October 16, 2019 by ownerlesn
16 thoughts on “Wayne King Vs Jacob Day For Salisbury Mayor”
And 12 minutes in we are back to talking about himself. look at me! look at me! oh wait time for another selfie.
Typical Jake, wasting this interview talking himself and a retreat? wth is wrong with this idiot. 5+ minutes into the video and he has talked about nothing but himself. Nothing about the screwed up roads, failed festival, dead geese, 102+ MILLIONS in bond loans. me me me me me, all about me jake. His big promotion is his fb page and instagram? Government doesnt add job jake. people add jobs. LOL wages here are growing faster than in america.. WOW the guy has no shame in his level in lying. Parking lots are lack of life.. lolol. this is how he justifies selling the parking lots off to his buddies. Enjoy paying off those millions in bond loans suckers. oh more retail!!! 10-15,000 feet of low wage jobs!!! lets throw a parade!!! what a fricking moron. downtown downtown downtown, screw the rest of the city, I only care about downtown. Lets take a selfie! whoo hoo!
I don’t like either of them. King sounds like an arrogant prick. He’s going to buy that old run down scrapyard that used to be Campbell’s and turn it into a soup kitchen!?
Not exactly what he said. fake news. you must be on jakes campaign spreading lies. Oh 16 minutes in and jake is back to talking about himself. OH property values are SKYROCKETING… too bad this moron didnt bother to mention that home sales have fallen over 18% over the same time last year. lol.. such a liar.
Oh I see he didnt bother to mention the 71% rental rate here. but let build more low wage retail jobs and apartments! yea, I’m a city planner, lets have a parade , a new wawa is coming!
A.little off topic here- Is JT still running for City Council? If so, he doesnt seem to be running a very active campaign. Wondering if he has lost interest in all things Salisbury.
We did not discuss anything other than the purchase of this site with Mr Taylor so we are unable to answer for you
WAYNE KING FOR MAYOR
Jake Day >>> Boy needs to go back to Perdue live for work…
at least @ Perdue….wasting time will get you in trouble little boy
Jake spends to much money on downtown while the rest of Salisbury crumbles. Roads are horrible, no crosswalks for people in N. Salisbury.
Wayne is very unethical, throws a tantrum if you don’t agree with him and has done some questionable things on social media. The guy is kind of a creep.
Please elaborate “questionable things.” The most questionable thing I noticed him do is ally with Joeboy. If history is a teacher then it’s just a matter of time until those two have a falling out.
Mayor Day will continue as Mayor, King thinks the only job opportunities here are PRMC and Retail…….needs to jump on first bus back to Long Island, just a know it all northerner! The Poultry Business and Agriculture far out weigh anything he mentioned!
What Agriculture is there in city limits? The only poultry is that foul plant downtown.
Day has lost jobs
I do not know much about either of these two but I think its going to be Wayne for me. Jake doesn’t seem trustworthy to me after this interview and the reporter never questioned anything from either of them.
Day needs to get the street projects done before a vote comes up.He thinks Sby voters are too stupid to ride downtown and see the carnage.
Wayne King for mayor. No question.
