Wayne King Vs Jacob Day For Salisbury Mayor Posted on October 16, 2019
13 thoughts on “Wayne King Vs Jacob Day For Salisbury Mayor”
I don’t like either of them. King sounds like an arrogant prick. He’s going to buy that old run down scrapyard that used to be Campbell’s and turn it into a soup kitchen!?
A.little off topic here- Is JT still running for City Council? If so, he doesnt seem to be running a very active campaign. Wondering if he has lost interest in all things Salisbury.
We did not discuss anything other than the purchase of this site with Mr Taylor so we are unable to answer for you
WAYNE KING FOR MAYOR
Jake Day >>> Boy needs to go back to Perdue live for work…
at least @ Perdue….wasting time will get you in trouble little boy
Jake spends to much money on downtown while the rest of Salisbury crumbles. Roads are horrible, no crosswalks for people in N. Salisbury.
Wayne is very unethical, throws a tantrum if you don’t agree with him and has done some questionable things on social media. The guy is kind of a creep.
Please elaborate “questionable things.” The most questionable thing I noticed him do is ally with Joeboy. If history is a teacher then it’s just a matter of time until those two have a falling out.
Mayor Day will continue as Mayor, King thinks the only job opportunities here are PRMC and Retail…….needs to jump on first bus back to Long Island, just a know it all northerner! The Poultry Business and Agriculture far out weigh anything he mentioned!
What Agriculture is there in city limits? The only poultry is that foul plant downtown.
Day has lost jobs
I do not know much about either of these two but I think its going to be Wayne for me. Jake doesn’t seem trustworthy to me after this interview and the reporter never questioned anything from either of them.
Day needs to get the street projects done before a vote comes up.He thinks Sby voters are too stupid to ride downtown and see the carnage.
Wayne King for mayor. No question.
