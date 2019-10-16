Wicomico Co. officials seek ban on releasing balloons

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County officials are stepping up efforts to protect the environment.

On Tuesday, the County Executive presented legislation that bans mass balloon releases.

County officials say balloons released into the air pose a danger to the agriculture industry and marine animals.

Environmental advocates say these balloons do not degrade.

Members of the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce and the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce pushed to bring this new legislation to fruition in the future.

