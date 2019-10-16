Wicomico Co. officials seek ban on releasing balloons

Posted on by ownerlesn

https___blogs-images.forbes.com_erikkain_files_2018_10_balloons-2SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County officials are stepping up efforts to protect the environment.
On Tuesday, the County Executive presented legislation that bans mass balloon releases.
County officials say balloons released into the air pose a danger to the agriculture industry and marine animals.
Environmental advocates say these balloons do not degrade.
Members of the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce and the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce pushed to bring this new legislation to fruition in the future.

click here for more

Advertisements

One thought on “Wicomico Co. officials seek ban on releasing balloons

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s